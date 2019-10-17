WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday following a multi-mile chase through western Rowan County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, helped to make the arrest happen.

Authorities say Deionte Dayshaun,24, was being sought on heroin trafficking charges. The charges were in relation to a June 29 incident in Woodleaf, NC where investigators arrested Michael Angelo White Jr., 39. White was found in possession of 562 grams of heroin, 172 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and a handgun.

Tuesday, authorities spotted Keaton in a car on Miller Road west of Salisbury NC. Deputies attempted to stop Keaton but he fled away.

The chase continued onto Highway 150 to Sherrills Ford Road, where deputies lost sight of Keaton around Majolica Road.

After a thorough search, investigators were able to find Keaton's abandoned Honda parked in the parking lot of Rolling Hills Apartments on Ashbrook Road.

A perimeter was made around the area, and with the help of citizens; Keaton was found hiding in a dumpster at the Rushco Food Store on Statesville Boulevard and taken into custody.

Investigators who were aware Keaton had a home in Winston-Salem, then made contact with Winston-Salem Police. With help from the Winston-Salem Police Department, a search warrant was executed at the home and approximately one-half kilogram of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and a firearm were seized.

Keaton was charged in Rowan County with conspiracy to traffic heroin, two counts of trafficking heroin by possession and delivery, and felony fleeing to elude. Keaton was placed under a $1,550,000 secured bond. Keaton is pending charges in Forsyth County related to the search of his home.

