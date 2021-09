Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a shooting investigation has turned into a homicide.

Police said Charles Anderson, Jr., 27, was found shot inside an apartment on Ferrell Court Tuesday. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a robbery.

Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries. He later died from those injuries.

A suspect has not been identified.