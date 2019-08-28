WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died after a stabbing at a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem.

Police said Dorrell Brayboy, 31, died from his injuries after being stabbed in the parking lot of the Food Lion on New Walkertown Road. Police said there was an argument between Brayboy and one suspect who hasn’t been identified at this time.

Police said there’s no immediate danger to the public.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

