Winston-Salem man disappears under 'suspicious circumstances,' detective say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives are looking for a man they believe went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Detectives said Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen at his home on Ridge Forest Court in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23 when he told friends and family he was going to walk to his hometown of Hope Mills.

Investigators did not say what was suspicious about his disappearance.

Hultgreen is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair.