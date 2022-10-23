Man charged after trying to run over police in stolen car in Winston-Salem

Police said the incident happened at Waughtown Street .

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing robbery and assault charges after stealing a car and attempting to run over police in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police arrived at Waughtown Street to find Timothy Lindsay, 63, in a stolen car. Officers then ordered Lindsay out of the car and he attempted to run over an officer, then ran into another officer's car, and continued to drive away.

Police chased Lindsay into a dead end on East Brookline Street, where he got out of the car and ran away. Police then ran after and arrested him.

No one was injured during the incident.

Lindsay's charges include two counts of assault on a government official, flee to elude, and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.