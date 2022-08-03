Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night

Police said they noticed the house on Sprague Street had been struck by gunfire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound.

They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the house was struck by gunfire.

Antonio Lucius Williams, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rice was listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.