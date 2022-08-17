Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez told police he was walking along North Liberty Street when he was shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night.

Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene.

He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot, then he walked to East Twenty-Third Street to call police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.