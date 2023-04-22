Winston-Salem man injured in stabbing on Village Creek Circle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police received a call about a stabbing on Village Creek Circle.
It happened Friday around 7:50 pm. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen.
That man was taken by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment of his injuries.
Winston-Salem police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is currently in stable condition.
Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a person known to him engaged in a physical altercation.
Officers said during this incident, the man was stabbed by that person, who left the scene before police arrived.
This case is still being actively investigated.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.
