Crime

Winston-Salem man injured in stabbing on Village Creek Circle

Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com
Ambulance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police received a call about a stabbing on Village Creek Circle.

It happened Friday around 7:50 pm. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen.

That man was taken by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment of his injuries. 

Winston-Salem police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a person known to him engaged in a physical altercation. 

Officers said during this incident, the man was stabbed by that person, who left the scene before police arrived. 

This case is still being actively investigated.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

