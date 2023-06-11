Winston-Salem man in critical condition after overnight shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Patria Street, after a reported shooting.
Officers got a call that a victim had been transported to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center.
The victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.
Investigators said that he was shot after a verbal altercation with another male.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
The case is being actively investigated by members of the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.