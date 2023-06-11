x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Winston-Salem man in critical condition after overnight shooting

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Patria Street, after a reported shooting. 

Officers got a call that a victim had been transported to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center. 

The victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.

Investigators said that he was shot after a verbal altercation with another male.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The case is being actively investigated by members of the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Neighbor reacts after Winston-Salem police find human remains at a former horse farm

Before You Leave, Check This Out