Winston-Salem man in critical condition after overnight shooting

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Patria Street, after a reported shooting.

Officers got a call that a victim had been transported to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center.

The victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.

Investigators said that he was shot after a verbal altercation with another male.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The case is being actively investigated by members of the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.