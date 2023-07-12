Man shot in the leg in Winston-Salem

Corey Davis, 39, claimed he couldn't share information on who shot him but knew it was a man.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of East 2nd Street late Tuesday night.

Officers found Corey Davis, 39, with a gunshot wound to his upper leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigation revealed that Davis was shot by an unknown person in that area around just after 10 p.m. He claimed that he could not give any suspect information other than it was a man.

This incident appears to be an isolated and intentional act.

This investigation is ongoing.

