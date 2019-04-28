WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was brought into a local hospital with a severe gunshot wound Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Fernando Soto, who later died.

Soto was brought to the hospital by his brother Felipe Soto Jr., 30, and Crystal Prim in a vehicle which was later identified as stolen.

After detectives with the Winston-Salem Police arrived at the scene on Stoney Glen Circle, they concluded that Felipe and Fenando got into an argument which led to Felipe shooting Fernando once.

Fernando was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Felipe Soto was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon while Prim was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Obstruction of Justice.

Although no other charges have been filed at this time, the investigation is still ongoing. There has been no bond set for Prim or Felipe Soto at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.