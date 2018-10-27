WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A man was shot multiple times while in his car at an intersection in Winston-Salem.

Related: Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting Outside Winston-Salem Food Lion

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting occurred at the intersection of E. Clemmonsville Road at Thomasville Road.

The victim, Mr. Ray, was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Baptist Hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

Related: Two Teenagers Shot in Winston-Salem: Police

There is no suspect information at the current time, the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773- 7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY