Man shot after ignoring suspects who asked him where he lived

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday night. It happened on Robinhood Road shortly after 11 p.m.
Police said the 40-year-old man was walking home when two men approached him.
Officers said the suspects were in a white Dodge Durango and asked the victim for his address.
The man continued walking and the suspects fired two shots at him.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
If you have information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.