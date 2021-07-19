x
Man shot after ignoring suspects who asked him where he lived

Winston-Salem police said two suspects got away in a white Dodge Durango.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday night. It happened on Robinhood Road shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said the 40-year-old man was walking home when two men approached him. 

Officers said the suspects were in a white Dodge Durango and asked the victim for his address. 

The man continued walking and the suspects fired two shots at him. 

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. 

If you have information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

