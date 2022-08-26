Winston-Salem man shot outside residence in drive-by shooting, police say

Police said John Bennett was visiting a relative when a car drove by and shot at him and the home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of East 23rd Street and 1215 Bethlehem Lane Thursday.

Officers arrived to the scene around 9:23 p.m. and found numerous spent shells casings in the street. A home was also hit multiple times, but no one was inside.

Around 9:42 p.m., John Christian Bennett, 26, arrived at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The initial investigation revealed he was visiting a relative who lived on East 23rd Street when a car drove by and shot at him and the home.

Bennett left the scene before officers arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.