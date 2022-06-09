Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say

Police say they found the victim suffering injuries away from the initial location of the incident.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m.

Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses.

They discovered that Gaskins was involved in an argument on Junia Avenue, where he was stabbed multiple times. The suspect ran away.

Gaskins ran to Waughtown Street, where police were called.

The suspect is believed to be around 25-30 years old.

EMS arrived and took Gaskins to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.