Winston-Salem man suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting, police say

Police were called to Pleasant Street on Monday evening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Pleasant Street around 8:55 p.m. Monday, according to Winston-Salem police officials.

Police found, Baron Benard Louis, 30, in the front yard suffering from three gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on Pleasant Street overheard people arguing outside followed by multiple gunshots, investigators said.

Witnesses told police they could not provide any suspect information other than seeing a silver-colored car with tinted windows leaving the area.

The investigation is ongoing as several police officers remain in the area.