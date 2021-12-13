Winston-Salem man suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Pleasant Street around 8:55 p.m. Monday, according to Winston-Salem police officials.
Police found, Baron Benard Louis, 30, in the front yard suffering from three gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses on Pleasant Street overheard people arguing outside followed by multiple gunshots, investigators said.
Witnesses told police they could not provide any suspect information other than seeing a silver-colored car with tinted windows leaving the area.
The investigation is ongoing as several police officers remain in the area.
If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.