Winston-Salem man posted video of himself dropping dog over balcony, deputies say

Forsyth County Animal Services deputies arrested and charged Jashon Tyrell Hampton, 18, with felony animal cruelty.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he posted a video to social media showing himself dropping a stray dog over a balcony, causing evident injury to the dog.

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies with animal services division charged Jashon Tyrell Hampton, 18, with felony animal cruelty, which is a class H felony.

The video was sent to the FCSO on Wednesday, and Animal Services deputies began investigating the incident. Deputies said the injured dog has not been found despite multiple search efforts.

Mr. Hampton appeared before the Magistrate and was given an unsecured bond in the amount of $1,000.00.