Disappearance of Winston-Salem man now investigated as a homicide

Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell was reported missing May 22.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The disappearance of a missing 23-year-old Winston-Salem man is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to Winston-Salem police, the investigation into the disappearance of Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell began on May 22, when a friend reported him missing.

Police later found evidence indicating that Mitchell was dead and believed to have been killed.

Based on that evidence, detectives got a warrant for the arrest of Damien Quiterio-Morrison.

Quiterio-Morrison was arrested on Wednesday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond. He will stand trial in the Superior Court of Forsyth County.

Mitchell’s body has yet to be found and remains an active investigation.