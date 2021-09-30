Disappearance of Winston-Salem man now investigated as a homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The disappearance of a missing 23-year-old Winston-Salem man is now being investigated as a homicide.
According to Winston-Salem police, the investigation into the disappearance of Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell began on May 22, when a friend reported him missing.
Police later found evidence indicating that Mitchell was dead and believed to have been killed.
Based on that evidence, detectives got a warrant for the arrest of Damien Quiterio-Morrison.
Quiterio-Morrison was arrested on Wednesday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond. He will stand trial in the Superior Court of Forsyth County.
Mitchell’s body has yet to be found and remains an active investigation.
If you have any information related to this crime, you are asked to the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call crime stoppers.