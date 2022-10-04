Missing 7-year-old Winston-Salem boy found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell was found safe Tuesday evening.
PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing boy.
Police are looking for 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell.
Investigators said Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs.
Police said he was last seen outside Hall Woodward Elementary School on Nicholson Road.
Sauvenell was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue shoes, and gray sweatpants.
Officials said he was last seen around 2:50 p.m.
If you have any information on Sauvenell’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.
