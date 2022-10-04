x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Missing 7-year-old Winston-Salem boy found safe

Investigators were searching for 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell. Sauvenell was found safe Tuesday.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police
Investigators are searching for 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell was found safe Tuesday evening.

PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing boy.

Police are looking for 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell.

Investigators said Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs.

Police said he was last seen outside Hall Woodward Elementary School on Nicholson Road.

Credit: WFMY
Police were searching for Kelvin Sauvenell. He was found safe Tuesday night.

Sauvenell was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue shoes, and gray sweatpants.

Officials said he was last seen around 2:50 p.m.

If you have any information on Sauvenell’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities: 19-year-old charged with kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to Winston-Salem

Before You Leave, Check This Out