Winston-Salem police arrested a 15-year-old after a gun was found in their bookbag.



It happened Wednesday morning at Mount Tabor High School. Police say the school's resource officer worked with the administration to find the gun. The student never displayed the weapon and a preliminary investigation didn't show that there was a threat to student and staff. The student will be charged with Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police department at 336-773-7700 or 336-727-2800.



