x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

Man fires gun during fight with neighbor, police say

Winston-Salem police officers responded to a dispute on Sedge Meadow Driver.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a man is behind bars after a fight between neighbors led to one of the men firing his gun. 

Officers responded to the fight in the 200-block of Sedge Meadow Drive just after midnight and found the two men fighting. 

As the fight progressed, police say 32-year-old Tajaun Tyrone Crockett fired a gun. 

No one was injured in the shooting but police did arrest the man Crockett. 

He's been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, 

The investigation is still on-going and the Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

RELATED: Do you know them? Large group breaks into Greensboro pawnshop takes TV, guns, electronics

RELATED: Two Winston-Salem children hurt in separate shootings

RELATED: Man wanted in High Point shooting

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

       