Man fires gun during fight with neighbor, police say

Winston-Salem police officers responded to a dispute on Sedge Meadow Driver.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a man is behind bars after a fight between neighbors led to one of the men firing his gun.

Officers responded to the fight in the 200-block of Sedge Meadow Drive just after midnight and found the two men fighting.

As the fight progressed, police say 32-year-old Tajaun Tyrone Crockett fired a gun.

No one was injured in the shooting but police did arrest the man Crockett.

He's been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia,

The investigation is still on-going and the Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

