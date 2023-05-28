x
Crime

20-year-old shot in Winston-Salem

The suspect is described as a 19 or 20-year-old male last seen wearing red shirt and black pants.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old was shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday, May 28 around 2:45 p.m., according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Khamad Cherry Williams was shot in his left arm and called Winston-Salem police to the 1400 block of E. Twenty-Second St., according to police.

The suspected shooter left the scene and police have not identified him. Police described the suspect as a 19 or 20-year-old male last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where his non-life-threatening injuries are being treated, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

