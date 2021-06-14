Winston-Salem police address 3 deadly shootings, plead for public to come forward with information

Police said over 100 people were at the home on Swaim Woods Lane when shots rang out, but no one has come forward with information.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After three separate shootings in a weekend, Winston-Salem police are pleading with community members to come forward with information. Three people were killed. Only one suspect has been arrested in one of the homicides.

The first shooting happened on Bruce Street around 11 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Tristen Gadberry shot. Police said he later died at a hospital. A suspect has been arrested in this case, but two other shootings remain unsolved, investigators said in a press briefing Monday.

Not long after the Bruce Street shooting, shots rang out on E. Devonshire Street. Police said they found four people hurt. Tyreik Keitt, 29, was killed. A 17, 18, and 19-year-old were injured. Investigators don't know if this shooting is related with the Bruce Street shooting but said it's a possibility.

The third shooting happened Saturday night at a house party on Swaim Woods Lane. Police found 31-year-old Direz Shannon shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators said over 100 people were there, but no one has come forward with information.