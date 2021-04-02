She thought she was getting a package but it was a man hiding, waiting to attack her: Winston-Salem police

Police said the woman heard a knock at her door and saw a package on her porch. When she opened the door to retrieve the package, police said she was attacked.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man is charged with kidnapping and burglary after they said he attacked a woman.

Police said Luke Parker Jr., 22, attacked the woman Wednesday night. The victim told police she heard a knock at her front door, noticed a package on her porch, and when she opened her door, she was grabbed by a man who was hiding there.

Police said Parker tried to force the woman back into her house but she was able to break free to get help. Officers said Parker then stole the woman's purse, credit cards, and other valuables. They said the woman's credit card was used at a gas station on Liberty Street shortly after the attack which was caught on surveillance video, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Gang Unit was able to identify Parker as the suspect. Police arrested Parker at his home Thursday afternoon. Parker is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Parker was out of jail on a $30,000 bond for charges of Breaking and Entering and Safe Cracking steaming from an incident in Stokes County last year, according to police.