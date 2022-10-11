Two people arrested after car break-ins lead to brief police chase in Winston-Salem

An off-duty deputy reported the break-ins to Winston-Salem police while helping them locate the suspects.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty deputy reports car break-ins in an apartment complex parking lot, which led into a brief police chase with Winston-Salem police late Monday night.

Winston-Salem police received a call from an off-duty deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office after noticing people breaking into cars in an apartment complex.

The deputy began to follow the car, reporting their location to police.

In the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road, people in the car began shooting at the deputy, hitting his car. They shot at the deputy three times.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County law enforcement officers found the car at Coliseum Drive and University Parkway.

A police chase occurred and ended at the dead end of Grove Avenue. Three people in the car ran away.

Officers arrested Alexis Rodriguez Mendez, 18, and a juvenile. They are still searching for the third person.

Two guns and stolen items were found inside the car. It was determined that the car was stolen too.

No officers or suspects were injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending after further investigation is complete.

All questions related to the off-duty deputy may be referred to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.