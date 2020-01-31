WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested two people connected to the "Grandparent Scam."

Police say, the scam would have the call recipient who was usually older send money on behalf of their grandchild who was said to be in some kind of trouble.

On Friday, two people were charged in connection to the crimes related to the scams and serval thousands of dollars were recovered according to police.

Stay with WFMY News 2 as more details develop.

