Winston-Salem police chase ends in arrest

The suspect allegedly led police in a car chase along Silas Creek Parkway southbound for more than 12 miles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading police in a car chase for more than 12 miles in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, April 25, at 1:10 p.m. according to Winston-Salem police.

Police attempted a traffic stop on a silver Mercedes Benz at the corner of Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road.

Police reported that the driver was identified as Ryan Mumford, 23, before the traffic stop was attempted.

Mumford allegedly attempted to drive around the patrol car in an attempt to flee the scene. His car ended up colliding with the patrol car but continued leaving the scene, according to police.

Mumford allegedly led police in a car chase along Silas Creek Parkway southbound, where Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist, according to police.

The car chase lasted 12.3 miles, according to police, before concluding at the dead end of Fir Road.

The suspect and an unknown passenger got out of their car and ran into nearby woods, according to police.

A K-9 was brought to the scene and was able to locate Mumford. The passenger was not located or identified at the time of reporting.

Police reported that Mumford allegedly discarded the following items during the chase:

.40 Caliber Smith and Wesson handgun

220 grams of Methamphetamine

556 grams of Cocaine

The items were recovered and seized, according to police.

Mumford was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Felony Speeding to Elude, according to police.

Police report the suspect is awaiting a bond hearing.