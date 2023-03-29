Suspect arrested after chase on I-40W near Hwy 311, Winston-Salem police say

Police said a suspect was arrested after their vehicle broke down during a chase on US-52 N near Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after their vehicle became disabled during a police chase in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say.

The North Carolina High Patrol contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department about a chase entering the city on I-40 west near Union Cross Road. Two Winston-Salem police officers jumped in the chase to support troopers near Highway 311.

Police said the vehicle the suspect was driving became disabled on US-52 north near Waughtwon Street where they were arrested.

Officers said no one was injured during this chase.

Winston-Salem police said troopers are still on the scene of US-52 north near Waughtown Street, so the roadway is down to one lane of travel while troopers conduct their investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.