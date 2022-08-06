Winston-Salem police chief addresses violent crime and her hopes for the future

Chief Thompson said if people meet law enforcement halfway, she has faith this summer could be the safest one yet, but it won't be easy.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Wednesday the Winston-Salem Police Chief addressed violence during the city's monthly public safety meeting.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said everyone has to work together on this issue.

She said if people meet law enforcement halfway, she has faith this summer could be the safest one yet, but it won't be easy.

"I firmly believe that we can take back our neighborhoods, but I know it's going to take all of us," Thompson said. "Let's commit to making summer 2022, the summer we take our neighborhoods back and make our community safer."

It will come with challenges as youth violence is a particular concern.

"It is a huge problem, our children really have access to guns easier than they have access to healthy foods," Thompson said,

Thompson said it's vital for folks to let law enforcement know when something isn't right.

"What does that mean? That means if you're seeing something on social media let us know," Thompson said.

HAPPENING NOW: @CityofWS is hosting their monthly public safety meeting. @cityofwspolice will be discussing burglaries involving juveniles, crime prevention resources. There will also be discussions on community preparedness for active shooter incidents @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6FZrz05v4Y — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) June 8, 2022

It is their duty to help, protect and serve, but Thompson said they can't do those things if they don't know.

"Obviously people aren't going to come to the police to tell us about crimes that they're about to commit or planning to commit, but they are talking to people," Thompson said. "So again, we're not asking that you necessarily get physically involved, let us handle that, but we are asking that you share the information."