Winston-Salem police in partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are warning people in Forsyth County of a jury duty scheme which aims to scam people out of their money.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are claiming they're with the department as they call people to tell them they have missed jury duty.

Investigators said scammers use terms like “bench warrant,” “contempt of court,” and “failure to appear” to try to intimidate people into sending prepaid cards.

The Sheriff's Office said scammers are even referencing Judge L. Todd Burke by name to lure people into sending money. The scammers then tell you to put money on a prepaid money card and provide them with the card number before mailing it.

Investigators said the scammers are providing the phone number, (336) 631-4531, which has a recorded message indicating callers have reached the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, complete with numeric options so the caller can select different divisions.

“(Even though) no new juries have been selected since Chief Supreme Court Justice Beasley issued an Order with Emergency Directives on March 19th – and recently announced there would be no jury trials until at least August – the jury duty scams continue,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the scammers do not have foreign accents.

The Sheriff’s Office said to never provide money via prepaid money cards to people over the phone and said it does not excuse a warrant for arrest in exchange for money.

The office said if you are contacted by a deputy and are unsure if it is a legitimate phone call to ask for their name and number and to call them back.

Investigators said to provide the information to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to verify if the information is true.

Anyone who has been contacted by a scammer should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.

