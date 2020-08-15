Winston-Salem police investigate after man shot, killed

Winston-Salem police said no arrests have been made relating to the incident. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the shooter who killed a man Saturday.

Police said officers were called to a shooting on Fir Drive.

According to a release, police found Aaron Shepherd unresponsive in a driveway on Fir Drive.

Investigators said emergency medical services also responded and pronounced Shepherd dead at the scene.

Police said they discovered Shepherd experienced injuries due to gunshots.

Investigators said no arrests have been made relating to the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

This is the twentieth homicide so far in 2020, compared to 16 homicides in the same timeframe in 2019.

