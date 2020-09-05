WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting on Woodcote Drive.

Police said they found 32-year-old Malika Davis suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Officials said they also found Tyron Davis suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Malika and Tyron were taken to a hospital where Malika died from her injuries.

Investigators said Tryon is in OK condition.

Police are in the early stages of investigation and said specific details will not be released.

If you have any information about the shooting is asked to contact Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

