Winston-Salem police said the woman was found within the Aster Park area with an apparent head injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are now investigating after an unknown trouble call Saturday which ended with a woman being sent to the hospital.

Police said the woman was found within the Aster Park area with an apparent head injury.

Winston-Salem police said its Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Investigators said Emergency Medical Services took the woman to the hospital.

Police said the woman’s name is being withheld, as her family has not yet been notified.

Winston-Salem police said the woman is receiving medical care for her life-threatening injury.

Police said the investigation is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

