WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are now investigating after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said officers with the department responded to a shooting on Cassell Street.
Police said they encountered a man who had been shot in the mid-section of his body by an unknown suspect.
Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said the man was uncooperative with police and his identity is unknown.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.
OTHER STORIES
500 inmates could be released from North Carolina jails due to COVID-19
Greensboro police investigate three separate shootings
Mother and three kids, including baby stabbed in Greensboro: Police
Man allegedly coughed in officer's face, claimed he was infected with COVID-19
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775