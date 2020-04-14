WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are now investigating after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said officers with the department responded to a shooting on Cassell Street.

Police said they encountered a man who had been shot in the mid-section of his body by an unknown suspect.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man was uncooperative with police and his identity is unknown.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.

