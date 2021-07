The shooting happened on Rich Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said a child was shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting on Rich Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

They found a juvenile victim who'd been shot on the right side.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police didn't say the age or gender of the child. A shooter hasn't been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.