Winston-Salem police investigating after man robs Shell gas station

Winston-Salem police said the man went inside the gas station on Cloverdale Avenue holding a gun while demanding money.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man robbed a Shell gas station with a gun Friday night.

Police said the man went inside the gas station on Cloverdale Avenue holding the gun while demanding money.

Investigators said the man was of a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

Police said the man stole money from the store’s cash register and left.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.