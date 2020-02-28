WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after two cases of indecent exposure in the Ardmore neighborhood.

The first happened earlier this month on Fenimore Street. The second happened this week on Melrose Street near Sherwood Drive.

Both locations are less than a mile from each other.

Neighbors say its surprising.

"[It's] a good neighborhood for families, it's something that we don't see very often," said Kevin Fleck

In both cases, police say the women were walking in the neighborhood around noon. The suspect pulled up asking for directions in a white car. Then, the man exposed himself to them.

"That's just very uncomfortable and uncalled for," said Cindy Ward.

Ward walks her dog in the neighborhood daily.

"I carry pepper spray with me and I don't think I would be hesitant to use it if need be," said Ward.

She said she worries about children in Ardmore and plans to warn other women.

Police said no one has been arrested in either case and they don't have a detailed description of the suspect other than he was a black man.

Anyone with information on these cases can call Winston-Salem Police.

Other stories:

Large police presence near The Avenue apartments in Greensboro

2 dead in Lexington house fire, sheriff's department confirms

Was Evelyn Boswell spotted at a Yadkinville KFC?

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE