Homicide investigation underway in Winston-Salem after missing woman found dead

Police said they found the body of 48-year-old Paula Marie Kindley with 'obvious signs of trauma' in the woods near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a woman, previously reported missing, was found dead in a wooded area.

Police said 48-year-old Paula Marie Kindley was reported missing on September 29.

They said her body was found in the woods around 9:14 p.m. near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive. Investigators said they found "obvious signs of trauma" on her body.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released, at this time.

This is the 28th homicide of 2021 compared to 23 homicides reported last year, according to police.