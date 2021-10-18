Winston-Salem Police investigating shooting

Police were called to New Walkertown Road for reports of a shooting on Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said they got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man had been shot. They said he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and are currently investigating.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

