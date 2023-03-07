Leona Street shooting suspect turns himself in, police say

The shooting happened at 1100 Leona Street on Friday, March 3.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect involved in a shooting on Leona Street turned himself in on Monday, March 6.

Police said they found the victim sitting inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

After further investigation, the suspect was identified as Jason Caleb Wishon. Winston-Salem police obtained a warrant to arrest Wishon on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury charge, police report.

On Monday, Wishon turned himself in to authorities with Davie County Sheriff's Office and received a $45,000 bond, police report.

According to police, the incident was not a random act of violence, the victim and Wishon appear to have been acquaintances.

Anyone with any information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

