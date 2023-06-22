Police respond to reported armed robbery at a Winston-Salem gas station

WSPD responded to a reported armed robbery of the Neighbors Gas Station located on University Parkway Thursday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for the suspect involved in a reported armed robbery of the Neighbors Gas Station located on University Parkway.

Store employees said the suspect entered the store Thursday morning and grabbed items off the shelves without purchasing them.

A staff member followed the suspect outside and confronted him about the stolen items. This resulted in him pulling a handgun and forcing the clerk back inside the store.

The suspect went back inside and proceeded to rob the store of more items.

He fled the scene on foot and is described to be a Hispanic male with blue jeans and a blue polo shirt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904

