Winston-Salem police find man dead in a parking lot

Winston-Salem police were called to 800 Chatham Road, just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday night. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man, outside, in the parking lot. Police identified the man as 55-year-old, Larcarnly Dixon Sr.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation. They believe Dixon's death is an isolated incident. Officials said they are in the early stages of their investigation and limited information is available.

Police said Dixon's death marks the 29th homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2021, as opposed to 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.