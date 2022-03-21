Police need your help finding deadly hit-and-run suspect in Winston-Salem

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700

The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021.

Officers with the WSPD Traffic Enforcement Unit ask for your help with this case. Investigators said they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2002-2010 sedan with front-end damage from the accident.

Mr. Gregory Slade was hit by a driver while walking on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem who kept going afterward. Detectives said Slade was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His family is asking the driver who hit him to come forward.

"To know the way he was hit by a car and the person didn't stop it's really just bothersome," said his sister, Beverly Slade.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

