WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer has been let go from the department after being charged with sexual battery.

According to a release from Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened on February 20.

Police said Officer Harry L. White III responded to a call for service at the Best Western Plus University Inn located on University Parkway. Officials said about four minutes after Officer White left the scene, the department was notified of an allegation by a woman who encountered Officer White during the earlier call for service.

According to a police report, the woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Officer White during the call for service at the hotel.

The department began an investigation into the matter and placed Officer White on administrative leave.

Today, Officer White was charged with sexual battery. He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he received a $2,500 bond.

WSPD Chief of Police Catrina Thompson released a statement that reads in part: "I must apologize to you for this behavior of one of my former personnel, but I will not tolerate this type of assault on one of our citizens by a Police Officer. Please rest assured that I hold our personnel to high standards, because I know that is what you expect of me and of your Police Officers."

White was employed with the department from 2005 to 2017, at which time he resigned for other employment. White returned to the police department in July of 2019.

