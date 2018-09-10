WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – Police are investigating an incident involving a School Resource Officer.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said on Friday, October 5, Officer T.B. McCormick who’s an SRO was on duty at Hanes Magnet School when he was contacted by school staff about an incident involving disorderly conduct.

Police said McCormick commenced a “Disorderly Conduct by Fighting” investigation. He was wearing a body camera that captured the investigative actions taken by the officer.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is not releasing any other information at this time about the incident which is still under investigation.

