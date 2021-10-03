Man caught on camera with possible gunshot; Winston-Salem police look for victim

Corwin Erroll Allen was last seen in the 500 block of West Northwest Blvd. near an Exxon gas station and ABC store.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for a man they believe may have been shot.

Corwin Erroll Allen, 50, was last seen on Feb. 27, in the area of the 500 block of West Northwest Blvd. near an Exxon gas station and ABC store.

Allen is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 165 to 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a backpack over a light grey Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Surveillance pictures show blood on Allen’s sweatshirt.

The circumstances surrounding the possible shooting are unknown.