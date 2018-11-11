WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A man robbed a Winston-Salem business on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident took place at 2804 University Pkwy at Coliseum Bingo and Games.

The suspect walked into the office area of the building and took an undisclosed amount of money.

When questioned by personnel, he took out a handgun and fled the scene.

No one was hurt or injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark toboggan, camo jacket, and grey sweatpants.

The suspect is believed to be in his twenties.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

