WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit a 19-year-old man Friday.

The incident happened at 16th and Liberty Street and caused all lanes in the area to be shut down for a period of time, however, the lanes are now back open, according to police.

Police say the suspect car in the crash is described as a dark Dodge Charger with damage to the right front bumper area.

19-year-old Terrell L. Smith suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

