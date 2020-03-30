Winston-Salem Police are at the scene of a shooting near East Sixth Street.

Investigators says the shooting the happened outside Skyline Apartments in Winston-Salem shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say a man has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem Police say they are looking for two men who were seen running from the crime scene.

Investigators say the victim is a 43-year-old man.

The department says police are still present at the shooting.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.

