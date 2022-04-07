Winston-Salem police chase stolen car after they say driver rammed two marked cruisers

Police said they chased Monte Anthony for several miles in a stolen vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man rammed two police vehicles and almost ran over an officer during a chase early Thursday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., they found a stolen car on N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive which was being driven by Monte Anthony.

Officials said officers tried to block in the vehicle, but Anthony then rammed the car into two marked police cruisers, nearly hitting an officer.

Police said they chased Anthony for several miles and used a tire deflation device to stop him.

The chase ended on Old Vineyard Road when Anthony got out of the car and tried to run away. Officers arrested him a short time later.

He faces several charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

No officers were hurt during the incident. Anthony had minor injuries and was treated by EMS, police said.

Anthony's charges include:

Assault with Deadly Weapon on Gov’t Official (x2)

Felony Flee to Elude

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Resist/Delay/Obstruct

Possession of Marijuana

C&R Driving

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.